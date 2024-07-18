Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Trump assassination bid: New video shows Thomas Crooks' shot was perfectly aimed at Donald's head | Watch

Trump assassination bid: New video shows Thomas Crooks' shot was perfectly aimed at Donald's head | Watch

Livemint

  • A new footage, showing moments before Donald Trump's assassination attempt, has revealed that Thomas Crooks' had aimed the gunshot right at the center of the ex-US president's head while he was giving an election speech

US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump

Days after an assassination attempt on Republican US Presidential nominee Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, newly released footage shows moments leading up to the shooting, revealing how suspect Thomas Crooks had meticulously aimed his shot at the former President's head.

The video shows the gunshot was centered on Donald Trump's head before he tilted his head to look at a screen graphic, leading to the bullet grazing his ear. The footage was captured just seconds before the shot.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Donald Trump's name as the Republican candidate for the US Presidential election was not made official until the assassination bid. Sensing opportunity, even some of his primary rivals exhorted people to rally behind him, blaming opponent Joe Biden for the attack.

A few days before the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Joe Biden had said in a rally that “it's time to put Trump in a bullseye."

“I have one job and that's to beat Donald Trump. We're done talking about the (June 27) debate. It's time to put Trump in the bullseye. He's gotten away with doing nothing for the last 10 days except ride around in his golf cart, bragging about scores he didn’t score…The fact is, he's not answering questions. We cannot waste any more time being distracted," Joe Biden said.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.