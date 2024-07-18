Days after an assassination attempt on Republican US Presidential nominee Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, newly released footage shows moments leading up to the shooting, revealing how suspect Thomas Crooks had meticulously aimed his shot at the former President's head. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video shows the gunshot was centered on Donald Trump's head before he tilted his head to look at a screen graphic, leading to the bullet grazing his ear. The footage was captured just seconds before the shot.

Donald Trump's name as the Republican candidate for the US Presidential election was not made official until the assassination bid. Sensing opportunity, even some of his primary rivals exhorted people to rally behind him, blaming opponent Joe Biden for the attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A few days before the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Joe Biden had said in a rally that “it's time to put Trump in a bullseye."

“I have one job and that's to beat Donald Trump. We're done talking about the (June 27) debate. It's time to put Trump in the bullseye. He's gotten away with doing nothing for the last 10 days except ride around in his golf cart, bragging about scores he didn’t score…The fact is, he's not answering questions. We cannot waste any more time being distracted," Joe Biden said.

