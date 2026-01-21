Trump at Davos criticises Europe’s direction, revives Greenland push and calls US world’s economic engine

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (January 21) delivered sharp criticism of Europe’s trajectory while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying parts of the continent were “not even recognisable” and warning that it was “not heading in the right direction.”

“I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good,” Trump said. “But it’s not heading in the right direction.”

His remarks came amid rising tensions, particularly over NATO commitments and broader geopolitical differences.

European countries and NATO partners have warned that Trump’s approach toward Greenland could strain the alliance.

Trump doubles down on Greenland Trump told global leaders at the WEF that only the United States could “secure Greenland,” doubling down on his vow to pursue control of the Danish autonomous territory.

“The fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States,” Trump said. “We’re a great power, much greater than people even understand.”

Trump invoked recent US military action in Venezuela as proof of American strength.

“I think they found that out two weeks ago in Venezuela,” he said, referring to a recent US operation to capture that country’s leader Nicolas Maduro.

Criticism of NATO ally Denmark Trump also criticised NATO ally Denmark, branding it “ungrateful” for US assistance in securing Greenland after World War II.

Trump touts US economic revival Trump used his Davos speech to promote America’s economic strength and his administration’s record, saying Americans were “very happy” with his leadership and that the United States had been revived after years of turmoil.

“The USA is the economic engine on the planet — and when America booms, the entire world booms,” Trump told world leaders.