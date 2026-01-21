Subscribe

Trump at Davos criticises Europe’s direction, revives Greenland push and calls US world’s economic engine

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump criticised Europe as “not heading in the right direction,” revived his push for US control of Greenland, while touting America’s economic revival under his leadership.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated21 Jan 2026, 07:43 PM IST
Advertisement
In this screengrab from a video posted on Jan. 21, 2026, US President Donald Trump addresses the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, in Davos, Switzerland. (@wef/X via PTI Photo)
In this screengrab from a video posted on Jan. 21, 2026, US President Donald Trump addresses the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, in Davos, Switzerland. (@wef/X via PTI Photo)(@wef)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (January 21) delivered sharp criticism of Europe’s trajectory while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying parts of the continent were “not even recognisable” and warning that it was “not heading in the right direction.”

“I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good,” Trump said. “But it’s not heading in the right direction.”

His remarks came amid rising tensions, particularly over NATO commitments and broader geopolitical differences.

Follow Davos 2026 Visit LIVE Updates here

Greenland dominates Davos talks

Trump’s appearance at Davos has also been overshadowed by his renewed push to bring the Danish territory of Greenland under US control — a stance that has alarmed NATO allies and European leaders.

Advertisement

European countries and NATO partners have warned that Trump’s approach toward Greenland could strain the alliance.

Trump doubles down on Greenland

Trump told global leaders at the WEF that only the United States could “secure Greenland,” doubling down on his vow to pursue control of the Danish autonomous territory.

“The fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States,” Trump said. “We’re a great power, much greater than people even understand.”

Trump invoked recent US military action in Venezuela as proof of American strength.

“I think they found that out two weeks ago in Venezuela,” he said, referring to a recent US operation to capture that country’s leader Nicolas Maduro.

Advertisement

Criticism of NATO ally Denmark

Trump also criticised NATO ally Denmark, branding it “ungrateful” for US assistance in securing Greenland after World War II.

Trump touts US economic revival

Trump used his Davos speech to promote America’s economic strength and his administration’s record, saying Americans were “very happy” with his leadership and that the United States had been revived after years of turmoil.

“The USA is the economic engine on the planet — and when America booms, the entire world booms,” Trump told world leaders.

He framed the US as a beacon of opportunity and growth, arguing that his “America First” economic agenda was central to global prosperity.

Also Read | Jamie Dimon warns of ‘economic disaster’ over Trump’s credit card rate cap call
 
 
Us PresidentWorld Economic Forum
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldTrump at Davos criticises Europe’s direction, revives Greenland push and calls US world’s economic engine
Read Next Story