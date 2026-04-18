Trump at TPUSA Rally reveals plan to excavate Iran's 'nuclear dust' and hints at Cuba action

Trump at TPUSA Rally: In a wide-ranging address to a conservative rally in Arizona, Donald Trump disclosed that US forces would enter Iran jointly with Tehran's blessing to excavate the radioactive remnants of its bombed nuclear programme, whilst dangling fresh geopolitical gambits on Cuba, the Strait of Hormuz and government UFO files.

Trump's 'Nuclear Dust' Plan: Excavators, Iran's Blessing and a Trip Back to the USA Donald Trump used a Turning Point Action rally in Arizona on Friday to lay out, in unusually candid terms, how the United States intends to recover the radioactive debris left behind after last year's Operation Midnight Hammer, the American military strike that targeted Iran's underground nuclear facilities.

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"We're going to get the dust," New York Post quoted Trump telling the massive crowd, drawing cheers. The remarks confirmed what many analysts had speculated: that the destruction of Iran's deeply buried enrichment sites, some constructed more than 100 metres underground to withstand aerial bombardment, had left behind highly-enriched uranium residue that Washington now wants physically removed.

Trump indicated that his method of retrieval was nothing if not vivid. "We're going to get it by going in with Iran with lots of excavators," the NYP report further quoted. “We need the biggest excavators you can imagine. We're going to go in together with Iran. We're going to get it. We're going to take it back home to the USA very soon.”

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The disclosure is significant: it implies not only that Iran has consented to a joint recovery operation on its own soil, but that Washington DC believes enough of the nuclear programme's physical remnants survived the strikes to warrant a full excavation effort.

It is to be noted that Iran is yet to publish an official confirmation on these statements.

Strait of Hormuz Blockade to Lift the Moment Iran Signs Peace Deal Trump also clarified the conditions under which the US naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical chokepoints for oil shipments, would be lifted. Speaking to reporters on his arrival in Arizona, he was direct: "As soon as the agreement gets signed."

The statement comes as Iran claimed on Friday that it was reopening the strait, though US military forces have continued intercepting Iranian oil tankers and blocking cargo vessels from transiting. The standoff has rattled global energy markets, and Trump's comments suggest Washington intends to hold the pressure in place until a formal agreement is inked.

Trump Teases UFO Document Releases: 'Many Very Interesting Documents' In a turn that delighted a section of the audience, Trump revealed that a government-wide review of classified UFO-related files, ordered earlier this year and directed through War Secretary Pete Hegseth, had already turned up notable material.

"This process is well underway, and we found many very interesting documents, I must say," Trump said. "The first releases will begin very, very soon. So you can go out and see if that phenomena is correct. You'll figure it out. Let me know, let me know, we've had a lot of questions."

Trump described the subject as "something that really captivates the mind," offering no further specifics but signalling that disclosures were imminent.

Cuba Next? Trump Suggests Military Action After Venezuela Playbook Perhaps the most geopolitically charged moment of the evening came when Trump drew a direct line between the US military raid that removed and captured Venezuelan leader Nicolàs Maduro and what he implied was coming next for Cuba.