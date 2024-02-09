Trump ballot disqualification bid gets sceptical US Supreme Court reception
Donald Trump appeared to be headed for a big legal victory at the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices on Thursday signalled their readiness to reject a judicial decision kicking the former president off the ballot in Colorado for taking part in an insurrection during the 2021 Capitol attack.