Trump barnstorms battleground states; Biden targets Pennsylvania

President Trump barreled through battleground states Sunday seeking a late surge of support, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden appealed to Black voters, as he aimed to shore up the key prize of Pennsylvania.

Both candidates were looking toward Tuesday’s finish line in a campaign like no other in modern history, amid a worsening pandemic and warnings of possible civil unrest. A final Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll had Mr. Biden ahead of the president by 10 points nationally and by 6 points across a group of 12 battleground states.

The former vice president was in Philadelphia on Sunday and is expected to continue campaigning in the state and Ohio on Monday, seeking to energize minority supporters. “Pennsylvania is critical in this election," he told supporters at a drive-in “Souls to the Polls" rally on Sunday. “If you have your say, he doesn’t stand a chance."

Mr. Trump is holding a final flurry of rallies in multiple states and voiced concerns about counting votes beyond Election Day, even though election officials have said the counts will go past Tuesday because of the volume of mail-in ballots that take extra time to count. “We should know the result of the election on Nov. 3. The evening of Nov 3. That’s the way it’s been and the way it should be. What is going on in this country?" the president said Sunday at a packed rally in Iowa.

“Who’s going to vote on Election Day?" Mr. Trump asked the crowd, drawing loud cheers. Earlier in the day he sought to pump up voters in Michigan, describing the snowy weather as a “true test" but adding “it is worth it."

While news organizations may call a race if a candidate is clearly ahead, results are considered unofficial until all votes are counted and certified, a process that often takes weeks. Some key states haven’t yet begun tallying early votes and have said they would report results Wednesday and beyond. In Pennsylvania, for example, officials don’t expect the majority of results to be counted until Friday.

The whirlwind of activity closed an extraordinary election year that began with Mr. Trump’s impeachment, moved through the near collapse of Mr. Biden’s primary hopes and ground to a temporary halt by the deadly coronavirus. Yet, despite the tumult, Mr. Biden consistently held a lead over Mr. Trump in national polls throughout the year, with public attention remaining focused on the president’s response to the pandemic.

More than 93 million ballots have already been cast before Election Day, through in-person early voting or mail-in ballots. Both parties are fighting in courts over election rules that could determine whether thousands of ballots, if not more, are counted as valid or tossed out.

The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday rejected a challenge by state Republicans to drive-through voting in Democratic-leaning Harris County, the state’s most populous county. But a federal judge is scheduled to hold a hearing Monday on the same issue, creating uncertainty for more than 120,000 votes that already have been cast.

Signaling potential election-night conflict, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller argued on ABC’s “This Week" Sunday that the campaign thinks the president could jump to a lead on Election Night.

“If you speak with many smart Democrats, they believe that President Trump will be ahead on Election Night," Mr. Miller said.

Anita Dunn, a top Biden adviser, countered on ABC that “three battleground states may be slower to count their votes—Pennsylvania in particular, which both of us, both campaigns are very focused on right now."

Asked later in the day if the Biden camp was concerned about the president prematurely declaring victory on election night, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said, “Well, first of all, we plan to decisively win this election. So I don’t, I don’t think we’re going to need to get to that point."

As he landed for a rally in North Carolina, Mr. Trump was asked about reports that he would prematurely declare victory. “No, no that was a false report," he said, As soon as the election is over, he added, “we’re going in with our lawyers."

The WSJ/NBC News poll from Sunday show supporters of Mr. Biden are more likely to say they are voting early or already have. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s backers are more likely to vote in person on Election Day. That means it is likely that the first batch of results from Election Day in some states will look better for the president than after early and mail-in ballots are counted.

The candidates’ schedules reflected their closing strategies. Mr. Trump is looking to boost turnout with white working-class voters in the rural and exurban areas that delivered him to the White House in 2016 and is trying to hit as many states as possible. Mr. Biden is seeking to generate enthusiasm among minority voters in cities and is focused more intently on a few key battlegrounds.

Both candidates are trying to plow their best path to 270 Electoral College votes. Mr. Biden, who is leading or close in many battleground polls, appears from polls to have more paths to victory than Mr. Trump, who needs to keep much of his 2016 territory to win. While Mr. Biden has an edge in some key states, many polls show narrow leads and Mr. Trump within striking distance.

The New York Times and Siena College released polls in four battleground states Sunday that Mr. Trump carried in 2016, showing that Mr. Biden led by 3 to 11 points, depending on the state. Those margins are wider than the Real Clear Politics polling averages.

Pennsylvania, one of three Great Lakes states the president flipped from blue to red in 2016, has been a focus for both candidates. Four years ago, Mr. Trump won there by just over 44,000 votes out of 6.1 million cast. This year Mr. Biden has made a play for the working-class voters by stressing his Scranton roots and modest upbringing.

In a signal of how critical the state is to Mr. Biden’s chances, the Democratic ticket along with their spouses will be in Pennsylvania Monday for events. They will be joined by Lady Gaga and John Legend in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia respectively.

Their final tours come as much of the nation is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, with the nation surpassing 9 million confirmed coronavirus infections to date and stocks falling over fresh anxiety about the virus. The U.S. has hit a record in new daily confirmed positive infections over the past week.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly argued that the nation is “turning the corner," while Mr. Biden has criticized the president’s pandemic response, casting himself as a leader who will better listen to scientific experts. “The truth is, to beat the virus we first gotta beat Donald Trump. He’s the virus," Mr. Biden said at a fiery speech in his second Philadelphia rally Sunday.

Mr. Trump has continued to hold large campaign rallies, while Mr. Biden has favored smaller events or distanced rallies where people can remain in or near their cars.

Federal law-enforcement agencies are preparing for the possibility of more unrest than they have confronted in years past. The Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity division also has launched an operations center to monitor any threats to voting systems. U.S. officials have warned that foreign actors like Iran and Russia are trying to influence the presidential election.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

