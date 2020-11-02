Trump barnstorms battleground states; Biden targets Pennsylvania

Mr. Trump is holding a final flurry of rallies in multiple states and voiced concerns about counting votes beyond Election Day, even though election officials have said the counts will go past Tuesday because of the volume of mail-in ballots that take extra time to count. “We should know the result of the election on Nov. 3. The evening of Nov 3. That’s the way it’s been and the way it should be. What is going on in this country?" the president said Sunday at a packed rally in Iowa.