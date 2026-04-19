Trump becomes Israel's PR? US Prez hails Tel Aviv ‘loyal’; Kamala Harris alleges Netanyahu ‘pulled’ US into Iran war

US President Donald Trump strongly endorsed Israel, describing it as a key strategic ally amid rising tensions in the region.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America. They are Courageous, Bold, Loyal, and Smart and, unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to WIN!”

These declarations arrive against a backdrop of intensifying friction involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

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Kamala Harris slams Trump over Iran war Former US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday made a strong political statement, alleging that Trump was “pulled into the war” with Iran due to the influence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking at a women’s luncheon at Detroit’s Huntington Place during the Michigan Democratic Party endorsement convention, she also criticised Trump for damaging the United States’ relationships with its allies, calling him an “insecure man” during her remarks.

Harris said, “Trump entered a war — and he got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu, let's be clear about that — that the American people didn't want. Among the many consequences of it is jacking up the price of gas.”

Trump says Iran “got a little cute” Trump said on Saturday that Iran "got a little cute" but that "very good" conversations were happening, and more information would come by day's end. "They can't blackmail us," he added, AP reported.

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On Friday, Trump said the US will go into Iran and "get all the nuclear dust," referring to the enriched uranium, which is believed to be buried under nuclear sites badly damaged by US military strikes last year.

The regional landscape remains fraught with complexities, particularly concerning negotiations over ceasefire protocols and the security of maritime operations within the Strait of Hormuz.

While the communication stopped short of identifying specific nations, it appeared to establish a clear distinction between Israeli steadfastness and the perceived wavering of other international partners.

What's happening in Iran? Iran reversed its move to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, firing at a tanker attempting to pass and warning it would keep blocking transit as long as the U.S. blockade on its ports continues.

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The uncertainty around the vital shipping route risked worsening the global energy crisis and raising the chances of renewed conflict, even as mediators signaled optimism about a possible deal.

Iran’s joint military command said control of the strait had returned to strict oversight by its armed forces.

Meanwhile, two Revolutionary Guard gunboats fired on a passing tanker, though the vessel and crew were reported safe. Shipping trackers said multiple vessels, including an Indian-flagged supertanker, were forced to turn back, AP reported.

Iran says ‘any attempt to pass through Strait of Hotmuz…’ As reported by AFP, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that any attempt to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without permission “will be considered cooperation with the enemy, and the offending vessel will be targeted.”

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Only a few oil and gas tankers managed to cross the strait early Saturday during a brief reopening, according to tracking data. Later in the day, most vessels pulled back, with maritime tracking platforms showing minimal movement through the crucial waterway, AFP reported.

A UK maritime security agency reported that the Revolutionary Guards opened fire on one tanker, while security firm Vanguard Tech said the force also threatened to “destroy” an empty cruise ship attempting to leave the Gulf.

Also Read | Strait of Hormuz to stay closed until port blockade lifts, Iran says

In a separate incident, the UK agency said it received information about a vessel struck by an unidentified projectile, which damaged shipping containers but did not trigger a fire.

Trump entered a war — and he got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu, let's be clear about that.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran said the stockpile, believed to be buried deep under rubble after U.S. bombing during last June’s 12-day war "was not going to be transferred anywhere,” adding that surrendering it “to the US has never been raised in negotiations.”

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The Middle East war began on February 28 with a large-scale wave of surprise strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, even as Washington and Tehran were still engaged in ongoing negotiations.

Key Takeaways The U.S.-Israel relationship is increasingly pivotal amidst escalating regional tensions.

Political rhetoric from leaders reflects deep divisions in American foreign policy regarding the Middle East.

Iran's military actions in the Strait of Hormuz indicate a rising threat to global shipping and energy security.