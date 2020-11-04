Trump, Biden cede stage to voters on election day

After a campaign marked by rancor and fear, Americans on Tuesday decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, selecting a leader to steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people, cost millions their jobs and reshaped daily life.

Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to election day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by covid and defined by tensions over who could best address it. Each candidate declared the other fundamentally unfit to lead a nation grappling with covid and facing foundational questions about racial justice and economic fairness.

Biden entered election day with multiple paths to victory while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 electoral college votes. Control of the Senate was at stake, too: Democrats needed to net three seats if Biden captured the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade. The House was expected to remain under Democratic control.

Voters braved long lines and the threat of the virus to cast ballots as they chose between two starkly different visions of America for the next four years. The record-setting early vote—and legal skirmishing over how it will be counted—drew unsupported allegations of fraud from Trump, who refused to guarantee he would honour the election’s result.

Fighting to the end for every vote, Biden was headed to Philadelphia and stopped by a carpenters’ union hall in his native Scranton on Tuesday as part of a closing get-out-the-vote effort before awaiting election results in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. His running mate, Kamala Harris, was visiting Detroit, a heavily Black city in battleground Michigan.

The first polls close at 6pm Eastern time in swaths of Indiana and Kentucky, followed by a steady stream of poll closings every 30 minutes to an hour throughout the evening. The last polls in Alaska shut at 1am Eastern time (11.30am IST) on Wednesday.

The nation braced for what was to come — and a result that might not be known for days. A new anti-scale fence was erected around the White House. And in downtowns ranging from New York to Denver to Minneapolis, workers boarded up businesses lest the vote lead to unrest of the sort that broke out earlier this year amid protests over racial inequality.

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. Powered by Summit

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via