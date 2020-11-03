Trump, Biden pitch dueling visions in final campaign sprint

On Twitter on Monday, Mr. Trump criticized the Supreme Court for declining to disturb extended ballot deadlines in Pennsylvania, saying it “will allow rampant and unchecked cheating" and will “induce violence in the streets," adding: “Something must be done." Mr. Trump has frequently claimed that increased mail-in voting would lead to widespread fraud in the election. Researchers have found instances of absentee voter fraud, but studies show it isn’t widespread and election officials say they employ safeguards. Twitter flagged the tweet, saying that “content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading."