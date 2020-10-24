Trump, Biden trade barbs in final debate

US President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden clashed over covid-19, immigration, race relations and climate change during their final debate, just ahead of the 3 November presidential election, presenting Americans with sharply divergent views of where they would lead them over the next four years.

The two leaders traded barbs during the debate that lasted just over 90 minutes, attacking each other’s positions on controlling the raging coronavirus pandemic and curbing the country’s world-leading death toll of over 223,000.

The prime-time debate in Nashville, Tennessee, was a less acrimonious and more substantive affair than their previous showdown on 29 September, which devolved into insults and name-calling. This prompted the debate organizers to put in place muted microphones during the candidates’ opening statements on each topic to minimise disruption.

The debate saw plenty of personal attacks between 74-year-old Trump, a Republican, and his 77-year-old Democratic rival, Biden, whose mutual dislike was quite evident.

The coronavirus dominated the opening minutes of the Trump-Biden face-off with President Trump terming the contagion a “worldwide problem".

“This has been a worldwide problem, but I’ve been congratulated by many countries on what we’ve been able to do," he said. Trump once again blamed China for the virus and said Beijing failed to prevent the disease from becoming a pandemic.He claimed that America was very close to developing a vaccine against the deadly disease that Biden said was claiming 1,000 lives daily in the US.

“We have a vaccine that’s coming, it’s ready. It’s going to be announced within weeks and it’s going to be delivered," Trump said.

The president said his generals have lined up for the fast distribution of the vaccine, as he expects to have 100 million vials.

Biden challenged Trump and alleged that his policies have resulted in a large number of deaths in the country. “We are about to go into a dark winter. A dark winter and he has no clear plan and there’s no prospect that there’s going to be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year," he said. On climate change, Trump accused China, India and Russia of not taking care of their “filthy air" as he justified America’s withdrawal from the landmark Paris climate agreement.

