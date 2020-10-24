Trump, Biden trade barbs in final debate

Biden challenged Trump and alleged that his policies have resulted in a large number of deaths in the country. “We are about to go into a dark winter. A dark winter and he has no clear plan and there’s no prospect that there’s going to be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year," he said. On climate change, Trump accused China, India and Russia of not taking care of their “filthy air" as he justified America’s withdrawal from the landmark Paris climate agreement.