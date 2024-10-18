Trump blames Zelenskyy for Ukraine war: ‘Should never have let that war start’

  • Former US President Donald Trump criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for failing to prevent the war with Russia, stating, “He should never have let that war start ...”

Ravi Hari
Published18 Oct 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Despite his criticisms of Ukraine President Zelenskyy, former US President Trump reaffirmed his willingness to assist Ukraine. (File image: AFP)
Despite his criticisms of Ukraine President Zelenskyy, former US President Trump reaffirmed his willingness to assist Ukraine. (File image: AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Former United States President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview on the PBD Podcast on Thursday, claiming he should have taken steps to prevent the war with Russia from escalating. Trump expressed sympathy for the Ukrainian people but stated, “I feel very badly for those people—but he should never have let that war start ... that war is a loser.”

Trump emphasized that his criticism did not diminish his desire to help Ukraine, reiterating, “And that doesn’t mean I don’t want to help him because I feel very badly for those people. He should never have let that war start.”

The former president characterized Zelenskyy as a skilled salesman, pointing to Ukraine's significant financial aid from the United States. “Every time he comes in, we give him $100 billion. Who else got that kind of money in history? There’s never been,” Trump remarked.

During the podcast, Trump, who is running as the Republican candidate for the upcoming U.S. presidential election, lamented the extensive destruction in Ukraine, stating, “Ukraine, remember, is not Ukraine anymore.” He described the destruction: "Every city almost is knocked down to the ground. All those beautiful golden domes are laying on their side smashed to smithereens.” Trump emphasized that the conflict could have been avoided, arguing, “This should have been settled before it started. It could have. It would have been so easy. If we had a president with half a brain, it would have been easy to settle.”

Trump also directed criticism at President Joe Biden, whom he blamed for instigating the war that Russian President Vladimir Putin began in 2022.

In late September, Trump met with Zelenskyy, and both claimed they had a “very good relationship.” When Trump remarked on their rapport during their meeting, Zelenskyy expressed hope for “more good relations.” Trump replied, “Oh, I see, yeah. But you know it takes two to tango.”

Trump earlier also hinted at his plans regarding US aid to Ukraine, threatening to withhold it if re-elected. However, he pledged that if he wins, he will work on a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, stating, “And I think if we win, we’re going to get it resolved very quickly.”

