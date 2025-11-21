Trump blueprint to end Russia-Ukraine war: 'European jets in Poland, give up Donbas, military cut by more than half'

A 28-point "draft plan", backed by the United States, to end the Russia-Ukraine war reportedly calls for the “recognition of Crimea and other regions that the Russians have taken.” Details of the plan, accessed by news agency AFP, also revealed that it demands Ukraine to cut its military by “more than half” and lift sanctions on Moscow over time.

According to the report, Washington officially presented a "draft plan" to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Several reports claimed that the terms of the "draft plan" seemed to favour Russia, while not offering much to Ukraine.

As per the plan, Ukraine is being asked to give in to some of Russia's key demands – including concessions Kyiv has previously ruled out as tantamount to capitulation.

Here's what US President Donald Trump's plan to end Ukraine war proposes: 1. On territory, the plan calls for the "recognition of Crimea and other regions [Luhansk and Donetsk] that the Russians have taken", sources told AFP. Russia had annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

2. Ukraine would give up the eastern Donbas region to Russia, according to a draft seen by AFP on Thursday. Donbas comprises the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that Ukraine currently hold.

3. The plan calls for Ukraine to reduce its army to 400,000 personnel, cutting its military by more than half, the sources said. Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously demanded Ukraine completely withdraw its troops from Donetsk and Lugansk.

4. Kyiv would also be required to give up all long-range weapons.

5. European fighter jets would be based in Poland to protect Ukraine, but no NATO troops would be stationed in Ukraine and Kyiv would agree never to join the military alliance, according to the plan. Russia has repeatedly said it will not tolerate any NATO troops on Ukrainian soil.

6. $100 billion in frozen Russian assets would be dedicated to rebuilding Ukraine, the Associated Press reported. Ukraine would receive a US security guarantee — albeit one that Washington would be compensated for.

7. The US would also get 50 percent of profits to rebuild and invest in Ukraine, and also enter an economic partnership with Russia once sanctions are lifted — reintegrating Russia in the global economy.

8. The country would also return to what was formerly known as the Group of 8, which includes many of the world's biggest economies — a symbolic move that would end its international isolation and is opposed by other members of the group.

The latest proposal was worked out between President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev, sources were quoted by Bloomberg as saying. It follows past Witkoff efforts that Ukraine has been wary of and faced almost immediate opposition from Europe.

Axios published the text of the plan earlier Thursday. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Notably, a delegation of top US military officials, led by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, was in Kyiv this week discussing avenues for progress, and options include ramping up military support, sources said.

Ukraine reacts Ukrainian President Zelensky received a draft of the plan, and will discuss the "key points required to achieve peace" in the coming days with President Donald Trump, Zelensky's office said.

"We are ready now, as before, to work constructively with the American side, as well as with our partners in Europe and around the world so that the outcome is peace," a statement published on Telegram said.