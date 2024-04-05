Trump Bond Firm Should Offer Proof of Resources, NY Says
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked an appeals court to require Donald Trump to prove within 10 days that the company providing his $175 million bond in the state’s civil fraud case is financially capable of delivering if his legal challenges fail.
