Trump businesses see sharp revenue decline at key properties

Trump businesses see sharp revenue decline at key properties4 min read . 05:00 PM IST
Pandemic-related financial challenges facing former president could intensify as clients seek to cut ties
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pandemic-related financial challenges facing former president could intensify as clients seek to cut ties
Former President Donald Trump saw sharp revenue declines across his family businesses last year as the Covid-19 pandemic took a steep toll on the Trump Organization’s hotels and golf resorts, a marker of the many financial challenges Mr. Trump faces after leaving the White House.
Newly released data from the Office of Government Ethics shows that the minimum revenue generated by Mr. Trump’s businesses fell by nearly 40% from a year earlier, and declined even more at some of the company’s most lucrative properties.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.