Trump calls House vote to end Iran war unpatriotic. He also says conflict is already over - what does that actually mean

The US House of Representatives voted 215-208 on Wednesday to direct President Donald Trump to withdraw American forces from hostilities with Iran, the first time either chamber has passed such a measure since Operation Epic Fury began on 28 February.

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Four Republicans broke with their party to deliver the resolution, reflecting widening unease within Trump's own ranks over a conflict that has closed the Strait of Hormuz, driven fuel prices sharply higher, and produced no lasting settlement. The vote raises a critical question: does Congress actually have the power to end this war, and if so, how?

What the House war powers resolution does and does not do Wednesday's resolution is legally significant but operationally constrained. As a concurrent resolution, it does not require the president's signature and cannot be vetoed. It must, however, clear the Senate before it carries any weight, and even then, concurrent resolutions generally do not hold the force of law. They express congressional intent rather than impose binding obligations.

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The resolution derives its authority from the 1973 War Powers Act, which requires a president to terminate military action within 60 days if congressional approval has not been obtained, with an additional 30-day window should the president deem continued operations necessary to protect withdrawing troops. The US and Israel launched hostilities against Iran on 28 February. The 60-day clock has long since expired.

The Trump administration contests the premise. In a letter to Congress dated 1 May, Trump argued that the US-Iran cease-fire, which took effect on 8 April, had effectively ended the war and therefore rendered the War Powers Act's timeline inapplicable.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth separately contended that the cease-fire had "reset" the clock entirely. Observers across the legal and political spectrum have challenged that interpretation, particularly given that strikes have continued around the Strait of Hormuz and no permanent agreement has been concluded.

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The Pentagon, the State Department, and USAID inspectors general announced a joint review of the war on Wednesday, noting that federal law requires them to examine overseas military operations exceeding 60 days in duration.

Four Republicans break ranks and why their profiles matter The ideological range of the four Republicans who crossed the aisle is as notable as the defection itself. Each represents a distinct strand of opposition within a party that has broadly supported the conflict.

Thomas Massie of Kentucky is a libertarian-leaning constitutionalist who has opposed the war from its outset and previously co-sponsored efforts to block unauthorised military action in Venezuela and earlier Iran strikes in June 2025. He lost his Republican primary in May to a Trump-endorsed challenger.

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Warren Davidson of Ohio is a West Point graduate and former army ranger who voted against a previous war powers resolution before returning to that position.

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, a former FBI agent representing the suburbs of Philadelphia, framed his vote in constitutional rather than political terms. "There's a law on the books," Fitzpatrick told reporters. "I don't see what's complicated about it. Bring it to Congress, debate it on the merits, and have this vote. That's the way the system is supposed to work."

He added: "We're past the 60 days, so you have two choices. You either follow the law or you change the law. You can't violate the law. That's not an option."

Tom Barrett of Michigan had voted against a March war powers resolution, stating at the time that Trump had earned the opportunity to resolve the conflict swiftly. By May, the economic consequences reaching his constituents had altered his calculation.

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Economic pain from Iran war is reshaping political calculus Fuel costs have become the most tangible domestic consequence of the conflict. The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world's oil ordinarily flows, has remained effectively closed since the opening strikes in February. The national average for petrol in the US now stands at approximately $4.24 per gallon, with California approaching $6. Diesel prices in agricultural states have drawn particular attention.

Massie was direct after the vote: "People are tired of this. They're tired of $5 gallon gas and $6 gallon diesel, and fertilizer we can't afford to put on our fields in Kentucky."

Moody's Analytics has estimated that higher energy costs attributable to the conflict have cost American households approximately $100 billion in aggregate. A joint Economist/YouGov survey found that 59% of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of the Iran conflict, against 31% who approve. Roughly two-thirds of respondents to a Reuters/Ipsos poll said rising fuel prices had damaged their household finances.

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Democrats claim constitutional mandate after unanimous support for resolution Every Democrat in the House backed the resolution. Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who introduced the measure, described the outcome as a constitutional corrective.

Also Read | Trump criticizes four Republicans, Democrats after House restricts war powers

"I am thrilled that we've had the opportunity to have some members from the Republican side stand up. I'm really thrilled and proud of my Democratic colleagues, because every Democrat, every single one voted for this," Meeks told reporters. "We're going to continue to do our constitutional responsibilities, that's what we're doing. We're going to continue and be a check and a balance when the administration doesn't follow the Constitution."

The vote had originally been scheduled for 21 May but was postponed when Republican leadership sent members home early for recess after it became clear the resolution had sufficient votes to pass.

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Trump dismisses vote but contradicts his own cease-fire claim Trump's response to the vote was pointed. He described it on Truth Social as "unpatriotic" and attributed Republican defections to what he termed "Trump Derangement Syndrome." He had separately criticised the resolution on Thursday as interference in his "final negotiations" to end the war with Iran.

The framing drew attention to a contradiction at the centre of the administration's position. Trump has maintained simultaneously that the war concluded with the cease-fire in April and that the House resolution could destabilise ongoing peace negotiations to end the war.

Also Read | US jobless claims hit four-month high amid Iran war uncertainty

When asked about the cease-fire on Wednesday, Trump offered a revised definition: "A cease-fire there is much different than a cease-fire in other parts of the world. I'd say, in that part of the world, 'cease-fire' is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner."

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Late Tuesday night into Wednesday, US and Iranian forces exchanged fresh strikes. The US struck Iran's Qeshm Island; Iran responded with strikes on Kuwait's international airport and US military installations in Bahrain.

Senate arithmetic is shifting as more Republicans reconsider the war The resolution now moves to the Senate, where the dynamics are in flux. Four Republican senators have already broken with the administration to advance a comparable war powers measure, reaching the 50-vote threshold required for a simple majority.

Bill Cassidy of Louisiana switched his vote after Trump intervened to defeat him in the Louisiana Republican primary. John Cornyn of Texas, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina have not yet committed to a position.

Because concurrent resolutions bypass the presidential veto, a Senate passage would deliver a more direct rebuke than any previous congressional action on the conflict. Whether it would compel the administration to change its conduct remains a separate and open question, one that may ultimately turn on whether courts are willing to enforce the War Powers Act's provisions.

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House Speaker Mike Johnson argued on Wednesday that the war powers vote would weaken Trump's negotiating position with Tehran. Trump officials have repeatedly indicated a deal is near. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed. No permanent agreement has been concluded. The war, by most observable measures, continues.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Trump calls House vote to end Iran war unpatriotic. He also says conflict is already over - what does that actually mean