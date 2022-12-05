Trump calls for termination of US Constitution - here's why1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 01:06 PM IST
Donald Trump, who recently announced his bid for the 2024 elections, made the claim on his Truth Social media platform.
Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for the termination of the Constitution and termed the 2020 election 'massive fraud'. Trump, who recently announced his bid for the 2024 elections, made the claim on his Truth Social media platform.