Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for the termination of the Constitution and termed the 2020 election 'massive fraud'. Trump, who recently announced his bid for the 2024 elections, made the claim on his Truth Social media platform.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone False & Fraudulent Elections!" he wrote.

Describing Trump's statement as strange and extreme, Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said that Republicans will have to make a choice whether to continue embracing Trump's anti-democratic views, as per AP reports.

“Republicans are going to have to work out their issues with the former president and decide whether they’re going to break from him and return to some semblance of reasonableness or continue to lean into the extremism, not just of Trump, but Trumpism," Jeffries was quoted by The Associated Press.

Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee said that he disagrees with Trump's remarks.

“There is a political process that has to go forward before anybody is a frontrunner or anybody is even the candidate for the party. I believe that people certainly are going to take into consideration a statement like this as they evaluate a candidate," he said.

Rep. elect Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., also raised objection on the remarks, saying it was time to stop focusing on the “grievances of prior elections."

“The Constitution is set for a reason, to protect the rights of every American. I think the former president would be well-advised to focus on the future, if he is going to run for president again," Lawler said, as quoted by AP.

The former US President's remarks came after Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, said he would reveal how Twitter engaged in "free speech suppression" leading up to the 2020 election.

(With AP inputs)