Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘meanest’ and ‘most horrible’ US senator

After Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was surprised by the announcement as she was "nasty" and "disrespectful" to Biden during the primary.

"I was a little surprised that he picked her," Trump said during a press conference at the White House, adding that "she did very, very poorly in the primaries."

"I was a little surprised that he picked her," Trump said during a press conference at the White House, adding that "she did very, very poorly in the primaries."

“I thought she was the meanest, the most horrible, the most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate," Trump said.

"She was very nasty to Joe Biden and it's hard to pick somebody who is that disrespectful," he added.

Trump campaign has sent out a statement claiming Harris "called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology which she never received," adding that "Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals."

Trump tweeted a video on Tuesday attacking the Biden-Harris ticket and labelled the Senator as "phony."

"Voters rejected Harris. They smartly spotted a phony. But not Joe Biden. He's not that smart," a narrator in the video says. "Slow Joe and phony Kamala. Perfect together, wrong for America."

Biden has picked Indian-origin Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. Harris will be the first African American nominated for vice president by a major party.

With inputs from ANI