Trump campaign suffers fresh legal defeats

President Trump’s campaign suffered more legal setbacks in his bid to reverse the November election results and filed a new challenge to the outcome in Georgia.

A flurry of court rulings and legal action across six battleground states came Friday as looming federal deadlines could close off Mr. Trump’s ability to further contest President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Mr. Trump has refused to concede the race, but his legal team has so far been unsuccessful at nearly every turn.

On Friday, a Nevada state court dismissed a Republican-backed lawsuit filed in Carson City that claimed the election was beset by irregularities and fraud. The suit asked the court either to declare Mr. Trump the winner or void the results.

“Contestants did not prove under any standard of proof that any of Nevada’s election officials committed malfeasance," said the 35-page ruling by Nevada District Court Judge James T. Russell.

Nevada certified election results on Nov. 24, showing Mr. Biden won the state by more than 33,000 votes.

State election officials and federal law-enforcement officials say they have seen no evidence of widespread fraud. Federal officials have called the election the most secure ever conducted.

In Michigan, where official results show Mr. Biden won by about 155,000 votes, an appeals court rejected the Trump campaign’s attempt to stop the counting of absentee ballots, finding its lawsuit to be no longer relevant. In the two weeks Mr. Trump’s legal team took to ready its "purportedly emergent application," Michigan had already certified its results.

In Minnesota, where Mr. Biden won the state by more than 230,000 votes, the state supreme court dismissed Friday a GOP-backed lawsuit seeking to delay the certification of the election. The state certified its results Nov. 24.

States must resolve any outstanding challenges to their elections by Tuesday, or they risk having Congress get involved regarding which candidate receives its electoral votes. The Electoral College votes Dec. 14.

With dwindling options available, the Trump team on Friday took to two other battlegrounds: Georgia and Arizona.

Trump lawyers filed an election contest in Georgia state court, saying that tens of thousands of ballots were cast illegally, including by unregistered and underage voters and people convicted of felonies. The complaint, which names as plaintiffs the Trump campaign, a Republican elector and Mr. Trump personally, said these votes were improperly included in tabulations “due to significant systemic misconduct, fraud, and other irregularities."

Georgia election officials, including Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, have defended the election as secure and fair. A hand recount confirmed Mr. Biden’s victory, though the margin narrowed to 12,284 votes from just over 14,000.

Trump campaign lawyers called for the Republican-controlled legislature in Arizona to overturn the state’s certified results and deliver its Electoral College votes to Mr. Trump.

“The rule of law forbids us to do that," Rusty Bowers, GOP speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, said in a statement Friday, calling it a “breathtaking request."

In Wisconsin, a lower-court judge set a hearing for late next week to hear the Trump campaign’s claims that state election officials gave illegal advice to voters that resulted in more than 200,000 ineligible mail-in ballots being cast. The Trump campaign asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to invalidate those votes, which would have been a significant move: Mr. Biden won the state by about 20,000 votes.

But the high court denied the request and said a lower-court should hear the case first. On Friday, the case’s new judge said the proceedings would happen uncomfortably close to the Electoral College meeting.

“There’s a hard deadline of Dec. 14, and man, I hate to bump up against that," said Wisconsin Reserve Judge Stephen A. Simanek on Friday, adding that if “there are any glitches, we have no recourse."

The Trump campaign is also contesting the Wisconsin election results in federal court, where a separate hearing was scheduled for next Thursday, attorneys said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

