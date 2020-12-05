Trump campaign suffers fresh legal defeats

Trump campaign suffers fresh legal defeats3 min read . 03:07 PM IST
Judges rule against president and supporters as federal deadlines loom for final election results
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Judges rule against president and supporters as federal deadlines loom for final election results
President Trump’s campaign suffered more legal setbacks in his bid to reverse the November election results and filed a new challenge to the outcome in Georgia.
A flurry of court rulings and legal action across six battleground states came Friday as looming federal deadlines could close off Mr. Trump’s ability to further contest President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Mr. Trump has refused to concede the race, but his legal team has so far been unsuccessful at nearly every turn.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.