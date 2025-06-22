‘Trump can forget about Nobel Peace Prize…’: Russia intensifies opposition to US's entry into Israel-Iran war

Iran-Israel war: Following US's entry into the escalating conflict between the decade-long foes, Iran's foreign minister Syed Araghchi is enroute Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Russia Security Council's Vice Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has criticised US and Donald Trump's moves heavily, stating that at this rate, Trump, can ‘forget about the Nobel Peace Prize.’

“Once hailed as ‘president of peace,’ Trump has now pushed the US into another war,” Medvedev also posted on X.

US enters Israel-Iran war The Russia Security Council Deputy Chairman's comments come after the US, on Saturday, pounded three of Iran’s most critical nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—marking a dramatic escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

According to a report by the New York Times, June 21's strikes by the US marks the first time since the 1979 Iranian Revolution that the US Air Force has directly attacked major targets within Iran.

‘What a way to kick things off, Mr President’ Slamming the US President, in what looks like a barrage of ‘tit-for-tat’ statements, Medvedev laid out a 10-point list in the aftermath of the US's entry into the Israel-Iran conflict.



1. As per Medvedev, the US did not accomplish anything in particular, but following its strikes, "critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage.”

2. “The enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue," added Medvedev.

3. Dmitry Medvedev also asserted that a number of countries "are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads.”

4. He even claimed that Israel is under attack, and that "explosions are rocking the country, and people are panicking.”

5. “The US is now entangled in a new conflict, with prospects of a ground operation looming on the horizon.”

6. Following the US strikes, Medvedev claimed that “Iran’s political regime has survived — and in all likelihood, has come out even stronger.”

7. “The people are rallying around the country’s spiritual leadership, including those who were previously indifferent or opposed to it.”

8. “Donald Trump, once hailed as ‘president of peace,’ has now pushed the US into another war.”

9. “The vast majority of countries around the world oppose the actions of Israel and the United States.”

10. Medvedev even took a dig at how Pakistan had backed Donald Trump as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. “At this rate, Trump can forget about the Nobel Peace Prize — not even with how rigged it has become. What a way to kick things off, Mr. President. Congratulations!”

Why is nuclear issue at the heart of Israel-Iran conflict? Israel’s decade-long conflict with Iran stems largely from deep concerns over the latter's nuclear facilities.