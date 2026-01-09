Trump cancels second wave of attacks on Venezuela; to meet BIG OIL at White House today

US President Donald Trump said the United States and Venezuela are cooperating effectively, noting that Caracas has begun releasing a large number of political prisoners as part of what he described as “seeking peace." He further stated that he had called off a second wave of attacks on Venezuela that had been previously planned, citing the South American country’s cooperation as the reason.

"Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of "Seeking Peace." This is a very important and smark gesture. The USA and Venezuela are working well together... Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks," he said on his Truth platform

"At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at The White House," he added.

The development follows closely on the heels of a US “large-scale strike” carried out in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, on Saturday, during which Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured.

Both were subsequently taken out of the country as part of a coordinated operation involving US intelligence agencies and law enforcement authorities. They have since been charged in the Southern District of New York with alleged “drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies” and are currently standing trial.

Earlier, Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodríguez — who previously served as vice-president under Maduro — said ties with Washington had suffered an unprecedented “stain.” At the same time, she maintained that Venezuela would continue to follow a diversified economic strategy, engaging with major markets across all continents, according to El Cooperante.

In a live address aired on state broadcaster VTV, Rodríguez accused the US of pursuing a policy of “exclusion” toward Venezuela. However, she stressed that trade and economic relations between the two countries are neither unusual nor excessive.

Despite strained relations, Rodríguez said Venezuela’s public and private sectors would remain connected to global markets, underscoring the country’s openness to international cooperation.