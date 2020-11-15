Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Trump cites Biden victory on Twitter, still presses false rigging claims
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump cites Biden victory on Twitter, still presses false rigging claims

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST Sarah N. Lynch , Susan Heavey , Reuters

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to publicly acknowledge for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 US presidential election, but reiterated his false claims that the vote was rigged

WASHINGTON : President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to publicly acknowledge for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 US presidential election, but reiterated his false claims that the vote was rigged.

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to publicly acknowledge for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 US presidential election, but reiterated his false claims that the vote was rigged.

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump tweeted.

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump tweeted.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Trump had yet to concede the election to Biden who as called as the winner Nov. 7 after enough states results came in to hand the former Democratic vice president victory.

Biden has won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determines the presidential winner, according to Edison Research, far more than the 270 needed.

Instead, Trump has spent his days with few public events and pressed unsubstantiated allegations of fraud on social media.

The U.S. President has also stalled the government's normal process of preparing for a new presidential administration, which both Democrats and some Republican have said has serious national security implications.

Trump's campaign team and Republicans have also sought to press their case in court in key battleground states, but have been widely rejected.

Meanwhile, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have moved forward with their transition efforts, including briefings on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.