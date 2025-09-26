Trump claims big on Israel-Hamas war in Gaza: ‘Looks like we have a deal to end war’

US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible deal between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza. He said on Friday (September 26), “It's looking like we have a deal on Gaza.”

He added, “I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back. It's gonna be a deal that will end the war. It's going to be peace.” His statement came as he departed the White House for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Trum offered no details and gave no timetable.

Trump to meet Netanyahu Meanwhile, a senior White House official told Reuters that Trump will meet Isareli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House with the aim of reaching a framework for a deal.

Netanyahu spoke at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

21-point Middle East peace plan While international leaders gathered at the United Nations in New York this week, the US unveiled a 21-point Middle East peace plan to end the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

The proposal was circulated on Tuesday to officials from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan, according to US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

A White House official said the US plan calls for the return of all hostages, living and dead, no further Israeli attacks on Qatar and a new dialogue between Israel and Palestinians for "peaceful coexistence."

Israel angered Qataris by launching an airstrike against Hamas targets in their capital Doha on September 9.

Trump, Israel’s staunchest ally on the global stage, said he spoke on Thursday with representatives from several Middle Eastern nations as well as Netanyahu.

"We want the hostages back, we want the bodies back and we want to have peace in that region. So we had some very good talks," he said.

Gaza war The Gaza war began when Hamas stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. About 48 hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, are still being held.

Israel's military response has killed more than 65,000 people in Gaza, according to local health officials, and left much of the territory in ruins.

Israel has drawn global condemnation over its war in Gaza, which is nearing the two-year mark with no ceasefire in sight.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has vowed not to allow a Palestinian state and far-right members of his cabinet have threatened to annex the West Bank in response to the recent recognition of a Palestinian state by several Western countries.