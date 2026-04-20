Trump claims Israel 'never talked me into' war with Iran; renews claim of 2020 presidential elections being rigged

Trump claims Israel 'never talked me into' war with Iran; renews claim of 2020 presidential elections being rigged

Garvit Bhirani
Published20 Apr 2026, 08:16 PM IST
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 16 (Image: Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 16 (Image: Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Israel did not convince him to launch the war against Iran, countering reports claiming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swayed his decision amid backlash from conservative voices.

"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," Trump posted on Truth Social.

He added that "the results in Iran will be amazing," as the US geared up to restart talks in Pakistan despite Iran's indecision on participating.

"And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!" Trump concluded.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X

Nuclear WeaponIsrael
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

HomeNewsWorldTrump claims Israel 'never talked me into' war with Iran; renews claim of 2020 presidential elections being rigged
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.