Trump claims Israel 'never talked me into' war with Iran; renews claim of 2020 presidential elections being rigged

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Israel did not convince him to launch the war against Iran, countering reports claiming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swayed his decision amid backlash from conservative voices.

"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," Trump posted on Truth Social.

He added that "the results in Iran will be amazing," as the US geared up to restart talks in Pakistan despite Iran's indecision on participating.

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"And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!" Trump concluded.

(This is a developing story. More to come)