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Trump claims Israel 'never talked me into' war with Iran; renews claim of 2020 presidential elections being rigged

Trump claims Israel 'never talked me into' war with Iran; renews claim of 2020 presidential elections being rigged

Garvit Bhirani
Published20 Apr 2026, 08:16 PM IST
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 16 (Image: Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 16 (Image: Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)
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President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Israel did not convince him to launch the war against Iran, countering reports claiming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swayed his decision amid backlash from conservative voices.

"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," Trump posted on Truth Social.

He added that "the results in Iran will be amazing," as the US geared up to restart talks in Pakistan despite Iran's indecision on participating.

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"And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!" Trump concluded.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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