Trump claims ‘unlimited’ halt to Iran nuclear programme, denies unfreezing funds

President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran has agreed to indefinitely halt its nuclear programme and will not be granted access to any frozen funds held by the United States, according to Bloomberg.

He also mentioned in a phone interview on Friday that an agreement to end the conflict, initiated by the US and Israel with Iran in late February, is largely finalised, reportedly adding that discussions on a long-term deal will “probably” take place over the weekend.

“Most of the main points are finalised. It’ll go pretty quickly,” Trump mentioned.

He also rejected suggestions that the pause on Iran’s nuclear programme would last only 20 years, stating that it would be indefinite. When questioned if the programme would stop entirely, Trump stated, “No, years, unlimited".

According to a report by Axios, one proposal under consideration involves the US releasing $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in return for Tehran surrendering its stockpile of enriched uranium. The report cited two US officials and two other sources familiar with the discussions. Trump, however, dismissed the suggestion during the phone interview, repeatedly saying “no” when asked whether he would release the $20 billion in assets or any Iranian funds at all.

Trump said he has not yet chosen who will head the US delegation for talks with Iranian officials to finalise an agreement. When asked whether he would travel to Pakistan, which hosted the previous round of negotiations, he replied, “I may.”

The United States enforced its own naval blockade on 13 April, while Iran maintained that it intends to retain long-term control over the Strait of Hormuz and is considering legislation to impose transit fees.

While the specifics of any potential agreement remain unclear and unverified, some of the proposals under discussion appear to echo elements of the deal the US withdrew from in 2018.

At the time, Trump had described the 2013 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as the “worst deal ever,” arguing that it provided sanctions relief in exchange for Iran agreeing to limits on uranium enrichment.

Meanwhile, oil, fuel, and natural gas prices dropped sharply amid expectations that the latest developments could allow energy supplies to move more freely through the strait.

Brent crude plunged by over 10%, falling below $89 a barrel by 12:41 PM in New York, erasing most of the gains recorded since the conflict began. Diesel prices in both Europe and the US also led the broader decline in the energy market.