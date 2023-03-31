Trump critics fear indictment will boost reelection bid

Trump critics fear indictment will boost reelection bid4 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 03:55 AM IST
Trump supporters and critics alike have voiced doubts over the legal merits of the case, which turns on whether the payment to Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election counted as an illicit contribution to his campaign
Donald Trump's adversaries have long called for him to face criminal charges but some fear the first-ever prosecution of a former US president could be a loser that undermines more consequential cases.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×