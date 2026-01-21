Trump Davos 2026 Visit LIVE Updates: US President en route, to address WEF later in the day

Donald Trump on Wednesday is set to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, amid escalating tensions between the US and the European Union (EU) over the issue of Greenland, which the US President is looking to annex.

Trump's address will be closely watched around the world given prevailing tensions, and comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's explosive speech at the WEF on Tuesday, wherein he highlighted a "rupture" in the rules-based global order and warned of great powers acting without constraint, alluding to the US President without naming him.

Trump took off for Davos in the wee hours of Wednesday, but had to return to US soil shortly after takeoff due to an electrical issue on board Air Force One.

The US President is currently en route Davos, having switched planes, and is expected to address the WEF shortly after lunch, local time.

Prior to Trump's address, the WEF will also see a dedicated panel on India's economic growth, which will see former IMF chief Gita Gopinath, Bharti Enterprises chief Sunil Mittal, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and IKEA CEO Juvencio Maeztu Herrera speak as panelists.

As we count down to Trump's much-awaited speech, track this space for LIVE updates from the US President's visit to Davos.