Trump Davos 2026 Visit LIVE Updates: US President en route, to address WEF later in the day

Donald Trump on Wednesday is set to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, amid escalating tensions between the US and the European Union (EU) over the issue of Greenland, which the US President is looking to annex.
Trump's address will be closely watched around the world given prevailing tensions, and comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's explosive speech at the WEF on Tuesday, wherein he highlighted a "rupture" in the rules-based global order and warned of great powers acting without constraint, alluding to the US President without naming him.
Trump took off for Davos in the wee hours of Wednesday, but had to return to US soil shortly after takeoff due to an electrical issue on board Air Force One.
The US President is currently en route Davos, having switched planes, and is expected to address the WEF shortly after lunch, local time.
Prior to Trump's address, the WEF will also see a dedicated panel on India's economic growth, which will see former IMF chief Gita Gopinath, Bharti Enterprises chief Sunil Mittal, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and IKEA CEO Juvencio Maeztu Herrera speak as panelists.
As we count down to Trump's much-awaited speech, track this space for LIVE updates from the US President's visit to Davos.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump was likely to be three hours late to the WEF, as per CNBC-TV18.
Trump's plane, Air Force One, had suffered a technical snag earlier on Wednesday and had to return to the Joint Base Andrews near DC.
Shortly afterwards, Trump switched planes and departed for Davos, and is currently en route.
A select group of business leaders who Trump is set to meet at Davos on Wednesday includes at least seven Indian industry stalwarts, including Tata Sons' N Chandrasekaran and Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Mittal.
Check the full list here.
US President Donald Trump has dismissed the idea that his tariffs on European nations over the Greenland issue will hamper a trade deal signed last year with the US.
“I doubt it,” Trump said at a White House press conference Tuesday, as reported by Bloomberg, when asked if moving forward with Greenland-related tariffs could trigger a collapse of the deal.
“They need that agreement very badly with us. They really do, they fought very hard to get it. So I doubt that,” the US President was quoted as saying.
US President Donald Trump's speech at the WEF in Davos can be livestreamed.
You can watch the livestream on the official WEF website, here.
Trump's speech is also likely to be livestreamed on the WEF's social media handles.
US President Donald Trump's speech at the WEF in Davos is slated to begin at 2 pm CET (6.30 pm IST).
To promote dialogue and economic progress, Trump will join corporate chiefs and government leaders at the elite annual forum. His Greenland ambitions, tied to threats against European allies, are expected to dominate discussions.
US President Donald Trump, who was headed to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday, returned to the US after a fault on board Air Force One.
The White House said that Air Force One identified “a minor electrical issue” on the aircraft shortly after taking off to fly to the WEF in Switzerland.