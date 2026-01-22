Trump At Davos 2026 LIVE: Russia-Ukraine 'war has to end', says POTUS after meeting Zelensky

Trump News LIVE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Davos on Thursday for a meeting with US President Donald Trump as he works to advance a possible deal to end Russia’s war.

He arrived in Switzerland after previously suggesting earlier in the week that he likely would not attend the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering. Zelensky has been focused on managing the fallout from large-scale Russian airstrikes that have left millions across parts of Kyiv and other regions without heat, electricity, or water as freezing winter conditions persist, according to Bloomberg.

Trump signed the charter of his “Board of Peace” in Davos on Thursday alongside other founding members. Trump has described the group as an organisation aimed at helping resolve international conflicts.

"Congratulations President Trump, the charter is now in full force, and the board of peace is now an official international organisation," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the signing ceremony.

What is World Economic Forum?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a think tank and event organizer headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Its inaugural meeting in Davos in 1971 brought together business leaders, but the forum has since grown far beyond its original focus. It addresses a wide range of global challenges, including economic inequality, climate change, technological change, and international cooperation.

WEF Davos schedule

The main sessions kicked off on Monday, January 19, and the annual meeting is scheduled to conclude on January 23.

