Trump At Davos 2026 LIVE: Russia-Ukraine 'war has to end', says POTUS after meeting Zelensky

Trump News LIVE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Davos on Thursday for a meeting with US President Donald Trump as he works to advance a possible deal to end Russia’s war.
He arrived in Switzerland after previously suggesting earlier in the week that he likely would not attend the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering. Zelensky has been focused on managing the fallout from large-scale Russian airstrikes that have left millions across parts of Kyiv and other regions without heat, electricity, or water as freezing winter conditions persist, according to Bloomberg.
Trump signed the charter of his “Board of Peace” in Davos on Thursday alongside other founding members. Trump has described the group as an organisation aimed at helping resolve international conflicts.
"Congratulations President Trump, the charter is now in full force, and the board of peace is now an official international organisation," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the signing ceremony.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a think tank and event organizer headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Its inaugural meeting in Davos in 1971 brought together business leaders, but the forum has since grown far beyond its original focus. It addresses a wide range of global challenges, including economic inequality, climate change, technological change, and international cooperation.
The main sessions kicked off on Monday, January 19, and the annual meeting is scheduled to conclude on January 23.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine requires security guarantees from the United States to deter another Russian invasion, not only from France and the United Kingdom, according to AFP.
"The UK and France are ready to actually commit their forces on the ground... But the backstop of President Trump is needed. And again, no security guarantees work without the US," Zelensky said during his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
India was one of the countries absent on Thursday from the ceremony in Davos where US President Donald Trump introduced his “Board of Peace", aimed at promoting lasting peace in Gaza and potentially addressing other global conflicts, as per PTI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many world leaders invited by the US president to join the board, which was launched under the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Billionaire Elon Musk is going to take part in the World Economic Forum in Davos for the first time, ending years of public disputes with the organisers of the annual gathering of global elites.
Musk was confirmed as a last-minute addition to a Thursday afternoon session, where he will speak with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, as per Bloomberg.
The appearance of Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, represents a significant change in his relationship with the event that annually attracts world leaders, billionaires, and international media to the Swiss Alps each January.
Palestine’s Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, called US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” a major threat to the United Nations and the current multilateral system, according to ANI.
His comments followed Trump’s signing of the Board of Peace charter on Thursday in Davos, alongside other founding members, officially launching the initiative during the World Economic Forum. Trump has promoted the body as a forum intended to resolve international conflict
President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the specifics of a US agreement regarding Greenland are still being finalised, a day after he withdrew a tariff threat and ruled out using force to acquire the Danish territory.
In an interview with Fox Business Network from Davos, Trump also noted the effect his Greenland initiative had on global markets, emphasising that he does not plan to purchase the territory.
"It's really being negotiated now, the details of it. But essentially it's total access. It's - there's no end, there's no time limit," Trump said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.
"I noticed the stock market went up very substantially after we announced it," he added on FBN's Mornings with Maria programme.
United States President Donald Trump offered hope for a diplomatic resolution on Greenland in his Wednesday speech at Davos, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said on Thursday, as per Reuters.
"Yesterday's words by President Donald Trump give hope that... the matter will be resolved diplomatically in discussions between the Prime Minister of Denmark, the President of the United States and, of course, in the interest of the people of Greenland themselves and the Greenlandic authorities," he told reporters in Davos.
“I met Ukrainian President Zelensky here, will soon meet Putin; war must end,” US President Donald Trump said before departing Davos, according to PTI.
NATO’s chief Mark Rutte said that an agreement regarding Greenland was reached without addressing the territory’s sovereignty with President Donald Trump, focusing instead on wider Arctic security concerns.
The talks emphasised regional security in a “practical sense” and aimed at keeping Russia and China from gaining access to the semi-autonomous Danish territory, Secretary General Mark Rutte told Bloomberg in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
US President Donald Trump described his Thursday meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos as “very good”, adding that his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin is that the war in Ukraine must end, according to Reuters.
Trump spoke briefly to reporters after the roughly one-hour meeting with Zelensky, according to the White House.
Trump emphasised earlier that resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to be a key focus, according to AP.
“We’re working to end the horrible killing in Ukraine,” he said during the launch of his Board of Peace.
Trump said 'war has to end' after meeting Ukrainian leader Zelensky at Davos, according to AFP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that Moscow is prepared to release USD 1 billion from its frozen assets to help rebuild Gaza under the Board of Peace Council launched by US President Donald Trump, as per PTI.
Meeting Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Kremlin, Putin added that a fully sovereign and functional Palestinian state is the only path to a lasting resolution in West Asia.
His comments came as leaders and senior officials from 19 countries joined Trump for the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter in Davos, Switzerland.
Trump and Zelensky held a meeting lasting roughly one hour, White House said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump's meeting began at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, the Ukrainian presidency told reporters.
"The meeting has begun," Zelensky's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov confirmed, according to AFP.
President Donald Trump on Thursday launched his Board of Peace, an initiative meant to help oversee efforts to keep a ceasefire in place in Israel’s war with Hamas. Trump claimed that “everyone wants to be a part” of the group, which he suggested could one day rival the United Nations, even as many key US allies have chosen not to join, according to AP.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Trump attempted to revive attention around a plan for shaping Gaza’s future after the war. The effort has been largely eclipsed in recent days, first by his comments threatening to seize Greenland, and then by his sudden pullback from that stance.
“This isn’t the United States, this is for the world,” he said, adding, “I think we can spread it out to other things as we succeed in Gaza.”
