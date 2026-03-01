Trump declares ‘Khamenei is dead … this is Justice for the people of Iran’

US President Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead, describing the development as “justice” and a major turning point in the conflict.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Trump wrote. He added that the outcome represents “justice for the people of Iran” as well as for others around the world.

Claims of intelligence success and coordination with Israel Trump said the outcome was the result of advanced surveillance capabilities and cooperation with Israel.

“He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems,” he wrote, adding that “working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.”

He did not provide independent verification of the claim.

Calls for Iranian military to switch sides In his post, Trump suggested that elements within Iran’s security forces were reconsidering their positions.

“We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us,” he wrote.

He referenced a previous statement, saying: “Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!”

Trump urged Iran’s security forces to align with civilians, stating he hoped they would “peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots.”

Call for Iranian uprising Trump framed the strikes as an opportunity for political change in Iran.

“This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country,” he wrote.

He added that some members of Iran’s security forces were seeking immunity and suggested possible defections within the ranks of the IRGC and other institutions.

Trump wrote a message of conditional immunity, writing: “Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!”

Continued military campaign Trump said military operations would continue until objectives are achieved.

“The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary,” he wrote.

He described the campaign’s broader goal as achieving “PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD.”

No immediate official confirmation The post did not include evidence confirming Khamenei’s status, and there was no immediate public confirmation from Iranian authorities at the time of the statement.

Netanyahu did not provide independent evidence but suggested that the operation had produced significant results.

Israeli officials say death confirmed Shortly after the address, two Israeli officials told reporters, as per AP, that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been confirmed dead. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement and did not provide additional details.

There was no immediate official confirmation from either Israel or Iran regarding the claim.