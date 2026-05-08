Trump declares three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine from May 9 to May 11 amid Victory Day celebrations

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, starting from May 9 till May 11.
Trump announced the ceasefire in a Truth Social post and wrote, "I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day, but likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II."
The US President added, "This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country. This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day."
According to reports, Moscow had previously announced a two-day unilateral ceasefire to mark its May 9 World War II Victory Day on Saturday. Separately, Ukraine previously stated that it too had offered a truce but was ignored by Moscow.
According to a Reuters report, after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 29, Trump said that a temporary ceasefire was in the works. Putin announced a similar truce last year that lasted three days but was not agreed with Kyiv.
On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Russia and Ukraine launched drone attacks overnight, casting doubt on whether Moscow's unilateral ceasefire would be implemented.
Russia's Defense Ministry said that its forces intercepted 264 Ukrainian drones between midnight and 7 am (local time), including some over the capital region. Moscow previously stated that it would halt combat operations and long-range strikes under a self-declared truce for May 8-9, but warned it would respond to Ukrainian attacks.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.