OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Trump demands three Republican groups stop raising money off his name

Former President Donald Trump has demanded that three main Republican groups stop using his name and likeness to help raise money, a Trump adviser said on Saturday.

The adviser, confirming a report in Politico, said that lawyers for Trump on Friday had sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign, asking them to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: AP

Italy reports 307 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 23,641 new cases

1 min read . 10:51 PM IST
File Photo: Sri Lanka has so far received 1 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in neighbouring India

Sri Lanka to receive 264,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines under COVAX facility

1 min read . 10:31 PM IST
A child cries while a health worker taking the antigen test for COVID 19

COVID-19: Over 500 new cases reported from Karnataka in last 24 hours

1 min read . 10:17 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath launches Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana

Yogi Adityanath launches Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana

1 min read . 10:05 PM IST

The adviser said Trump is sensitive to the use of his name and likeness for branding purposes and has been irked that the three groups have supported Republican lawmakers who had joined Democrats in voting to impeach him over the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

Trump is using his Save America SuperPAC to raise money in part to help hand-picked Republican candidates in the 2022 congressional elections, some of whom are expected to challenge Republican incumbents whom the former president would like to see ousted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout