Trump Deposition in SPAC Suit Scrapped Ahead of Criminal Trial
Donald Trump won’t be deposed on Monday after all in the case filed against him by two co-founders of his social-media startup, a person familiar with the matter said, resolving questions over a potentially significant conflict with the start of the former president’s first criminal trial.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump won’t be deposed on Monday after all in the case filed against him by two co-founders of his social-media startup, a person familiar with the matter said, resolving questions over a potentially significant conflict with the start of the former president’s first criminal trial.