Trump directs US govt to minimize procurement of Chinese goods

"The PRC government, under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, remains free to coerce and coopt PRC manufacturers and services providers to target the United States Government for espionage and information advantage. Some of this activity could further the goals of the PRC's Military-Civil Fusion (MCF) strategy, which calls for all Chinese civil institutions, both public and private, to aid in advancing the capabilities of the PRC military through the acquisition and application of critical and emerging technologies," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}