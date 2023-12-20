Donald Trump disqualified from 2024 ballot in Colorado, says court
The Colorado Supreme Court has decided to exclude former US President Donald Trump from the presidential primary ballot, making it the first court to assert that his role in inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol disqualifies him from seeking re-election, Bloomberg reported.