Home >News >World >Trump doesn't want ByteDance to maintain control of TikTok - official
BIG STORY

Trump doesn't want ByteDance to maintain control of TikTok - official

1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2020, 07:10 AM IST Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS)

ByteDance is racing to clinch an agreement with the White House that will stave off a US ban on the popular short video app

U.S. President Donald Trump does not want China's ByteDance to maintain a controlling interest in TikTok because it could put Americans' personal information at risk, a senior administration official speaking on condition of anonymity said on Thursday.

ByteDance is racing to clinch an agreement with the White House that will stave off a U.S. ban on the popular short video app that Trump has threatened could happen as early as next week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

Mask not more effective than a vaccine against coronavirus: Donald Trump

2 min read . 17 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout