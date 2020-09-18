Trump doesn't want ByteDance to maintain control of TikTok - official

Trump doesn't want ByteDance to maintain control of TikTok - official1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2020, 07:10 AM IST
ByteDance is racing to clinch an agreement with the White House that will stave off a US ban on the popular short video app
U.S. President Donald Trump does not want China's ByteDance to maintain a controlling interest in TikTok because it could put Americans' personal information at risk, a senior administration official speaking on condition of anonymity said on Thursday.
ByteDance is racing to clinch an agreement with the White House that will stave off a U.S. ban on the popular short video app that Trump has threatened could happen as early as next week.
