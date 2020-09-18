Trump doesn't want ByteDance to maintain control of TikTok - official

U.S. President Donald Trump does not want China's ByteDance to maintain a controlling interest in TikTok because it could put Americans' personal information at risk, a senior administration official speaking on condition of anonymity said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump does not want China's ByteDance to maintain a controlling interest in TikTok because it could put Americans' personal information at risk, a senior administration official speaking on condition of anonymity said on Thursday.

ByteDance is racing to clinch an agreement with the White House that will stave off a U.S. ban on the popular short video app that Trump has threatened could happen as early as next week.

ByteDance is racing to clinch an agreement with the White House that will stave off a U.S. ban on the popular short video app that Trump has threatened could happen as early as next week. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Topics Donald Trump