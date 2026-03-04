Trump downplays Reza Pahlavi as option for Iran’s future leadership - ‘someone who is there and currently popular’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said ‘someone from within’ the Iranian regime might be the best choice to take power once the US-Israel campaign in the country is finished.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's toppled Shah, is not someone that his administration has considered in depth to take over.

Also Read | US Iran News LIVE Updates: Tehran braces for crucial Geneva talks

“We have been thinking too much about that. It would seem to me that somebody from within would be more appropriate; I have said that. He looks like a very nice person, but it would seem to me that someone who is there and currently popular. But we have people like that,” Trump said when asked about Pahlavi.

As far as possible leaders inside Iran, "the people we had in mind are dead," Trump said. "I guess the worst case would be to do this, and then somebody takes over who's as bad as the previous person, right? That could happen," Trump said. “We don't want that to happen.”

Iran's leaders are scrambling to replace Khamenei, who has ruled the country for 37 years. The county's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed during attacks by the US and Israel over the weekend.

Khamenei's second son, Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, is in the spotlight since Iran's Assembly of Experts reportedly chose the 56-year-old as Iran's new supreme leader, according to multiple reports.

It is the second time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that a new supreme leader is being chosen. Potential candidates range from hard-liners committed to confrontation with the West to reformists who seek diplomatic engagement.

Who is Reza Pahlavi? Reza Pahlavi was once the crown prince of Iran’s pro-Western monarchy, which collapsed in 1979 after a revolution founded the Islamic Republic. The 65-year-old is the son of Iran’s last Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and has lived in exile in the United States for more than four decades.

Reza was 17 when he left for military school in the United States shortly before his father, suffering from cancer, stepped down on 16 January 1979.

While he holds no official role in Iran, he has built a symbolic presence among parts of the Iranian diaspora and some Iranians hoping for reform. While he endorsed a nonviolent change in the country for decades, in recent years, he has been calling for Iranians to fight back against the regime.

Reza Pahlavi was in the news in December and January during Iran’s anti-government protests. When the unrest spread, he urged Iranians to continue raising their voices and pushing for political change in the country.

He looks like a very nice person, but it would seem to me that someone who is there and currently popular.

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, he claimed broad popular support, saying, “millions of Iranians inside and outside Iran are calling my name” and view him as a transitional leader who can guide the country toward free choice and democratic rule.

(With agency inputs)