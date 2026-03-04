Trump downplays Reza Pahlavi as option for Iran’s future leadership - ‘someone who is there and currently popular’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said ‘someone from within’ the Iranian regime might be the best choice to take power once the US-Israel campaign in the country is finished.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's toppled Shah, is not someone that his administration has considered in depth to take over.

Advertisement

Also Read | US Iran News LIVE Updates: Tehran braces for crucial Geneva talks

“We have been thinking too much about that. It would seem to me that somebody from within would be more appropriate; I have said that. He looks like a very nice person, but it would seem to me that someone who is there and currently popular. But we have people like that,” Trump said when asked about Pahlavi.

As far as possible leaders inside Iran, "the people we had in mind are dead," Trump said. "I guess the worst case would be to do this, and then somebody takes over who's as bad as the previous person, right? That could happen," Trump said. “We don't want that to happen.”

Iran's leaders are scrambling to replace Khamenei, who has ruled the country for 37 years. The county's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed during attacks by the US and Israel over the weekend.

Advertisement

Khamenei's second son, Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, is in the spotlight since Iran's Assembly of Experts reportedly chose the 56-year-old as Iran's new supreme leader, according to multiple reports.

It is the second time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that a new supreme leader is being chosen. Potential candidates range from hard-liners committed to confrontation with the West to reformists who seek diplomatic engagement.

Who is Reza Pahlavi? Reza Pahlavi was once the crown prince of Iran’s pro-Western monarchy, which collapsed in 1979 after a revolution founded the Islamic Republic. The 65-year-old is the son of Iran’s last Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and has lived in exile in the United States for more than four decades.

Reza was 17 when he left for military school in the United States shortly before his father, suffering from cancer, stepped down on 16 January 1979.

Advertisement

While he holds no official role in Iran, he has built a symbolic presence among parts of the Iranian diaspora and some Iranians hoping for reform. While he endorsed a nonviolent change in the country for decades, in recent years, he has been calling for Iranians to fight back against the regime.

Reza Pahlavi was in the news in December and January during Iran’s anti-government protests. When the unrest spread, he urged Iranians to continue raising their voices and pushing for political change in the country.

He looks like a very nice person, but it would seem to me that someone who is there and currently popular.

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, he claimed broad popular support, saying, “millions of Iranians inside and outside Iran are calling my name” and view him as a transitional leader who can guide the country toward free choice and democratic rule.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways The death of Supreme Leader Khamenei has triggered a leadership crisis in Iran.

Reza Pahlavi, though popular among some Iranians, is viewed skeptically by US officials.

Trump's comments reflect a cautious approach to post-Khamenei leadership, emphasizing the risks of choosing an outsider.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.