Home >News >World >Trump drops Georgia lawsuit seeking to invalidate Biden’s win
Trump filed a notice of voluntary dismissal with the federal court in Atlanta, saying he’d reached an out-of-court settlement agreement (Bloomberg)
Trump filed a notice of voluntary dismissal with the federal court in Atlanta, saying he'd reached an out-of-court settlement agreement (Bloomberg)

Trump drops Georgia lawsuit seeking to invalidate Biden’s win

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 11:34 PM IST Bloomberg

President Donald Trump dropped his lawsuit seeking to scrap Georgia’s election results a day after Congress formally confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory

President Donald Trump dropped his lawsuit seeking to scrap Georgia’s election results a day after Congress formally confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump filed a notice of voluntary dismissal with the federal court in Atlanta, saying he’d reached an out-of-court settlement agreement. A judge on Tuesday denied Trump’s motion to “de-certify" Biden’s victory, saying the president was requesting “an extraordinary and unprecedented remedy."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

