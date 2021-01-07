Trump drops Georgia lawsuit seeking to invalidate Biden’s win

Trump drops Georgia lawsuit seeking to invalidate Biden’s win1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 11:34 PM IST
President Donald Trump dropped his lawsuit seeking to scrap Georgia’s election results a day after Congress formally confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory
President Donald Trump dropped his lawsuit seeking to scrap Georgia’s election results a day after Congress formally confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Trump filed a notice of voluntary dismissal with the federal court in Atlanta, saying he’d reached an out-of-court settlement agreement. A judge on Tuesday denied Trump’s motion to “de-certify" Biden’s victory, saying the president was requesting “an extraordinary and unprecedented remedy."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
