Putin unleashed biggest drone strike as Trump eyed Ukraine peace: ‘Entire family wiped out’

Russia launched its biggest drone strike on Ukraine just after President Vladimir Putin ended his call with United States President Donald Trump after a summit in Washington, leaving a thick column of smoke hovering over Kremenchuk city and wiping out an entire family of five - including two children.

The strikes on Ukraine came just after there were reports of a telephonic call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, hinting at progress towards ending Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Moscow launched 270 drones and 10 missiles, the Ukrainian air force said. Although it said it had downed 230 of the drones, it said 16 sites were struck. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X, “While hard work to advance peace was underway in Washington, DC, Moscow continued to do the opposite of peace: more strikes and destruction.”

The Ukrainian government reported that a whole family was killed, including two children, aged one and 15, along with their parents and grandmother. The tragedy struck in their Kharkiv home, about 15 miles from the Russian border, in the middle of the night.

“An ordinary apartment block … families with small children, a children’s playground, a residential compound,” a person was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its forces hit an oil refinery supplying Ukraine's military. Kremenchuk is home to a large refinery, although the ministry did not say if this was the one that was struck.

Targeting Vladimir Putin, Zelensky's top advisor Andriy Yermak told The Post: "Several children were killed. How is that possible if [Putin] sat and committed to Trump: ‘Yes, I am ready for peace.’”

”[Putin] is a liar – a professional liar,” he said.

A Tuesday morning drone attack by Russia on Ukraine's Chernihiv region also damaged infrastructure. Local energy official said more than 30,000 households lost power.