Trump envoys set to meet Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine peace amid Russian demands

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, accompanied by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday (December 2) for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a potential resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The visit marks the latest effort by Trump to end Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

Previous efforts Trump has previously sought to mediate peace, including a summit with Putin in Alaska in August and meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but so far, no agreement has been reached.

A leaked US draft of 28 peace proposals last week raised concerns among Ukrainian and European officials. Critics argued that the proposals largely aligned with Moscow’s key demands, including restrictions on Ukraine’s military and Russia’s control of a fifth of Ukrainian territory. European powers subsequently offered their own counter-proposals.

Zelensky emphasized Ukraine’s commitment on social media: “Ukraine approaches all diplomatic efforts with utmost seriousness – we are committed to achieving a real peace and guaranteed security. This is exactly the level of commitment that must be compelled from the Russian side.”

Kremlin response Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed, as per Reuters, that Putin would meet Witkoff and Kushner, but refrained from commenting on Russia’s "red lines," noting that megaphone diplomacy is unhelpful. The envoys were accompanied only by an interpreter.

Putin has indicated he is open to discussions but warned that if Ukraine rejects an agreement, Russian forces could advance further. He described the discussions as a preliminary review of proposals rather than a formal agreement.

US envoys arrive in Moscow According to Reuters, a convoy transporting Witkoff and Kushner arrived in central Moscow from Vnukovo airport. During the US visit, the envoys met Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, in Miami to discuss peace proposals. In Moscow, Witkoff will meet Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s investment envoy.

Russian demands and European concerns Russia’s proposed terms include:

-Ukraine never joining NATO

-Caps on the Ukrainian army

-Recognition of Russian control over Crimea, Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson

-Protections for Russian speakers and Orthodox believers

Ukraine has rejected these conditions as tantamount to capitulation, arguing they could leave the country vulnerable to further Russian conquest.

European powers have expressed concern that a pro-Russian peace deal could benefit Moscow economically while compromising Ukraine’s sovereignty.