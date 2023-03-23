Trump escalates fight to stop his lawyer from testifying to the special counsel3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:32 AM IST
A fight over Donald Trump’s bid to stop federal investigators from probing the former president’s communications with his lawyer is moving at a rapid-fire pace through the courts.
A fight over Donald Trump’s bid to stop federal investigators from probing the former president’s communications with his lawyer is moving at a rapid-fire pace through the courts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×