Trump expecting Iran response to latest proposal ‘tonight’ as US fires on two Iranian tankers

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expected Iran to respond to Washington’s latest proposal aimed at ending the Middle East conflict by “tonight”, as reported by AFP.
“I'm getting a letter supposedly tonight, so we'll see how that goes,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.
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Donald Trump stated he expected Iran to respond to Washington's latest proposal aimed at ending the Middle East conflict by 'tonight'. He mentioned he was anticipating a letter that evening to see how the situation would unfold.
A US fighter jet disabled two Iranian-flagged tankers in the Gulf of Oman to prevent them from continuing to Iran. The US CENTCOM stated these vessels were violating an ongoing US blockade and attempting to enter an Iranian port.
Iranian officials accused the United States of violating the ceasefire and hampering diplomatic efforts with the tanker strikes. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that Iran's forces were monitoring the situation and ready to respond to any aggression.
The US and Iran are working towards a peace deal, with Washington awaiting Iran's response to its latest proposal. While Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed indicated a 'high probability' of a diplomatic solution and 'positive progress', Iran stated it was still reviewing the proposal.
US officials have called it 'unacceptable' for an Iranian agency to vet and tax ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. This has raised concerns about international shipping, with potential impacts on global energy markets due to the waterway's importance for oil transport.
A US fighter jet on Friday disabled two Iranian-flagged tankers, triggering retaliatory strikes and further shaking a fragile truce, as Trump said he was awaiting Tehran’s response to Washington’s latest proposal aimed at ending the Middle East conflict, AFP reported.
Iranian officials accused the United States of violating the ceasefire with the tanker strikes and hampering diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, the report stated.
A parallel ceasefire in Lebanon was also under strain. Iran-backed Hezbollah launched missiles and drones at military bases in Israel in retaliation for a recent attack on Beirut and ongoing strikes in the south, where Lebanese authorities reported 11 people killed on Friday.
US Central Command said an F/A-18 Super Hornet used precision munitions on Friday against two ships in the Gulf of Oman -- gateway to the vital Strait of Hormuz -- to prevent them from continuing to Iran.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated on Friday that it was “unacceptable” for Tehran to control the vital oil shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz.
As reported by AFP, speaking to reporters in Rome, Rubio said Washington was expecting Iran's response to its latest proposal later in the day and expressed hope it would be "a serious offer."
Washington has sent Iran, via Pakistani mediators, a proposal to extend the truce in the Gulf to allow for talks on a final settlement of the conflict launched 10 weeks ago with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Friday that the proposal was still “under review,” according to the ISNA news agency, AFP reported.
Iran's UN envoy, Amir Saeed Irvani, accused the United States of violating the ceasefire with the attacks on the Iranian tankers, in a letter to the UN secretary-general and Security Council.
Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, met with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington on Friday and discussed the Pakistani-led efforts to broker a permanent peace, AFP reported.
Iran has repeatedly attacked sites in Qatar during the war, pointing to the wealthy emirate's role as host of a major US air base.
Satellite images have meanwhile shown that an oil slick is spreading off the coast of Iran's Kharg Island, a key oil export terminal for the Islamic republic.
It was not immediately clear what had caused the apparent spill, which was located off the island's west coast and appears to cover more than 20 square miles (52 square kilometres), according to monitor Orbital EOS.
Kharg Island lies at the center of Iran’s oil export network, serving as a crucial pillar of the country’s strained economy. Located in the Gulf, it sits north of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
After the war began on February 28, Iran largely shut the strait, triggering turmoil in global markets and sending oil prices sharply higher. In response, the United States later imposed its own blockthe monitor Orbital EOS.
(With inputs from AFP)
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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