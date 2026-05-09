Trump expecting Iran response to latest proposal ‘tonight’ as US fires on two Iranian tankers

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expected Iran to respond to Washington’s latest proposal aimed at ending the Middle East conflict by “tonight”, as reported by AFP.

“I'm getting a letter supposedly tonight, so we'll see how that goes,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Donald Trump expect from Iran regarding the latest proposal? ⌵ Donald Trump stated he expected Iran to respond to Washington's latest proposal aimed at ending the Middle East conflict by 'tonight'. He mentioned he was anticipating a letter that evening to see how the situation would unfold. 2 Why did the US fire on two Iranian tankers? ⌵ A US fighter jet disabled two Iranian-flagged tankers in the Gulf of Oman to prevent them from continuing to Iran. The US CENTCOM stated these vessels were violating an ongoing US blockade and attempting to enter an Iranian port. 3 How did Iran respond to the US actions with the tankers? ⌵ Iranian officials accused the United States of violating the ceasefire and hampering diplomatic efforts with the tanker strikes. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that Iran's forces were monitoring the situation and ready to respond to any aggression. 4 What is the status of the US-Iran peace deal negotiations? ⌵ The US and Iran are working towards a peace deal, with Washington awaiting Iran's response to its latest proposal. While Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed indicated a 'high probability' of a diplomatic solution and 'positive progress', Iran stated it was still reviewing the proposal. 5 What are the implications of Iran controlling passage through the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ US officials have called it 'unacceptable' for an Iranian agency to vet and tax ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. This has raised concerns about international shipping, with potential impacts on global energy markets due to the waterway's importance for oil transport.

US fire on Iranian tankers A US fighter jet on Friday disabled two Iranian-flagged tankers, triggering retaliatory strikes and further shaking a fragile truce, as Trump said he was awaiting Tehran’s response to Washington’s latest proposal aimed at ending the Middle East conflict, AFP reported.

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Iranian officials accused the United States of violating the ceasefire with the tanker strikes and hampering diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, the report stated.

A parallel ceasefire in Lebanon was also under strain. Iran-backed Hezbollah launched missiles and drones at military bases in Israel in retaliation for a recent attack on Beirut and ongoing strikes in the south, where Lebanese authorities reported 11 people killed on Friday.

US Central Command said an F/A-18 Super Hornet used precision munitions on Friday against two ships in the Gulf of Oman -- gateway to the vital Strait of Hormuz -- to prevent them from continuing to Iran.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated on Friday that it was “unacceptable” for Tehran to control the vital oil shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz.

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As reported by AFP, speaking to reporters in Rome, Rubio said Washington was expecting Iran's response to its latest proposal later in the day and expressed hope it would be "a serious offer."

Washington has sent Iran, via Pakistani mediators, a proposal to extend the truce in the Gulf to allow for talks on a final settlement of the conflict launched 10 weeks ago with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Friday that the proposal was still “under review,” according to the ISNA news agency, AFP reported.

Oil slick Iran's UN envoy, Amir Saeed Irvani, accused the United States of violating the ceasefire with the attacks on the Iranian tankers, in a letter to the UN secretary-general and Security Council.

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Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, met with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington on Friday and discussed the Pakistani-led efforts to broker a permanent peace, AFP reported.

Iran has repeatedly attacked sites in Qatar during the war, pointing to the wealthy emirate's role as host of a major US air base.

Satellite images have meanwhile shown that an oil slick is spreading off the coast of Iran's Kharg Island, a key oil export terminal for the Islamic republic.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the apparent spill, which was located off the island's west coast and appears to cover more than 20 square miles (52 square kilometres), according to monitor Orbital EOS.

Kharg Island lies at the center of Iran’s oil export network, serving as a crucial pillar of the country’s strained economy. Located in the Gulf, it sits north of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

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After the war began on February 28, Iran largely shut the strait, triggering turmoil in global markets and sending oil prices sharply higher. In response, the United States later imposed its own blockthe monitor Orbital EOS.

(With inputs from AFP)