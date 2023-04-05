Trump, facing criminal charges, calls for defunding the FBI

Trump, facing criminal charges, calls for defunding the FBI3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 08:09 PM IST
Trump called on his fellow Republicans in Congress to slash funding for the US Justice Department and the FBI, going on the offensive a day after pleading not guilty in New York to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records
WASHINGTON : Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on his fellow Republicans in Congress to slash funding for the US Justice Department and the FBI, going on the offensive a day after pleading not guilty in New York to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
