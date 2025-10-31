Trump tariffs face Republican opposition: Some GOP Senators split over global trade policy

The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution that would roll back many of Donald Trump’s global tariffs, the latest sign of Washington’s disapproval of his trade approach, even as the president hailed his trade talks with China as a victory. The resolution was approved by a 51-47 vote, with four Republicans siding with all Democrats.

Several senators, including some from Trump’s own Republican Party, voiced their opposition to his tariff strategies by passing a series of resolutions this week aimed at overturning the national emergencies Trump invoked to justify the import taxes. Earlier this week, the Senate approved measures to end tariffs on Brazil and Canada. While these legislative attempts are unlikely to succeed, they have revealed divisions within the GOP, according to AP.

These four Republicans also supported resolutions earlier this week to end tariffs on Brazil and Canada. Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, voted in favour of the Brazil-related resolution, but otherwise, GOP senators have largely backed the president this week.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky who supported the resolution, acknowledged Trump’s reduction of tariffs on China but noted that the levels “still [are] much higher than we’ve had", adding “It still will lead to increased prices.”

What did Democrats say? Democrats have still managed to compel the Senate to address a contentious issue for their Republican colleagues.

Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, during a floor speech, mentioned, “American families are being squeezed by prices going up and up and up." He added that “in many ways, red states in rural areas are being hit the hardest,” highlighting the economic pressure on farmers and manufacturers.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned that Americans shouldn’t be misled by Trump’s announcement. The New York Democrat stated, “Donald Trump has folded, leaving American families and farmers and small businesses to deal with the wreckage from his blunders, from his erratic on again off again tariff policies."

The votes were initiated by Democrats under a decades-old law that permits Congress to overturn a presidential emergency. However, House Republicans have implemented a new rule allowing party leadership to block such resolutions from reaching a vote. Additionally, Trump would almost certainly veto any legislation limiting his control over trade policy, meaning the measures are unlikely to take effect, the report noted.

Meanwhile, amid Trump's announcement of reducing tariffs on China, Republicans from farm states welcomed the news that China would buy 25 million metric tons of soybeans annually, beginning with 10 million metric tons for the remainder of this year.

Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, said the China deal “absolutely” justifies Trump’s use of tariff threats to negotiate trade agreements with other countries. He called the announcement “huge news” for Kansas farmers, though he noted that financial assistance would likely still be needed to manage the loss of their largest soybean and sorghum customer. He stated, “It’s not like you can snap your finger and send over $15 billion worth of sorghum and soybeans together overnight."

