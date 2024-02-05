Trump Floats Chinese Goods Tariff of More Than 60% If Elected
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump said he might impose a tariff on Chinese goods of more than 60% if elected, signaling an increasingly hawkish tone against the top supplier of goods to the US.
